Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $232,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 135.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $144,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

