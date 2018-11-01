Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 61,705 HB Fuller Co (FUL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUL. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 20.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $258,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FUL opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.25. HB Fuller Co has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.75 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.80%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

