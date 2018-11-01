Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Short Interest Up 48.8% in October

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,526 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the September 28th total of 706,153 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Copa from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on Copa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Get Copa alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Copa by 36.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,543,000 after acquiring an additional 777,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 22.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 222,302 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Copa by 15.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 982,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,441,000 after acquiring an additional 130,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Copa by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Copa by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. Copa has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.