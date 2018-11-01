Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

VLRS stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $481.15 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 86,859.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,693 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,636,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 73,215 shares during the period.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America.

