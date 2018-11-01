Contrasting ShiftPixy (PIXY) & Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) and Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ShiftPixy has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heidrick & Struggles International has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of ShiftPixy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of ShiftPixy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ShiftPixy and Heidrick & Struggles International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShiftPixy $20.24 million 4.79 -$7.49 million ($0.28) -12.00 Heidrick & Struggles International $640.06 million 1.02 -$48.63 million $1.09 31.66

ShiftPixy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heidrick & Struggles International. ShiftPixy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidrick & Struggles International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ShiftPixy and Heidrick & Struggles International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShiftPixy 0 0 0 0 N/A Heidrick & Struggles International 0 2 1 0 2.33

Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than ShiftPixy.

Profitability

This table compares ShiftPixy and Heidrick & Struggles International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShiftPixy -45.58% -874.51% -196.03% Heidrick & Struggles International -0.15% 18.01% 7.37%

Dividends

Heidrick & Struggles International pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ShiftPixy does not pay a dividend. Heidrick & Struggles International pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats ShiftPixy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc. provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the restaurants, hospitality and maintenance services industries. ShiftPixy, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

