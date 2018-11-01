Contrasting HANG SENG Bk Lt/S (HSNGY) & Grupo Supervielle (SUPV)

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HANG SENG Bk Lt/S and Grupo Supervielle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG SENG Bk Lt/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Supervielle 1 2 1 0 2.00

Grupo Supervielle has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than HANG SENG Bk Lt/S.

Profitability

This table compares HANG SENG Bk Lt/S and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG SENG Bk Lt/S N/A N/A N/A Grupo Supervielle 10.07% 16.70% 2.61%

Risk & Volatility

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HANG SENG Bk Lt/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HANG SENG Bk Lt/S and Grupo Supervielle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG SENG Bk Lt/S $10.17 billion 4.36 $2.57 billion $1.32 17.58 Grupo Supervielle $1.40 billion 0.43 $147.19 million $1.88 4.44

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HANG SENG Bk Lt/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

HANG SENG Bk Lt/S pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. HANG SENG Bk Lt/S pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Supervielle pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Grupo Supervielle beats HANG SENG Bk Lt/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HANG SENG Bk Lt/S

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, money market, structured, derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers trustee, nominee, retirement benefit and life assurance, fund management, stock broking, and property management services, as well as engages in the compilation and dissemination of the Hang Seng share index. As of March 12, 2018, it operated 270 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a mainland China network with outlets in the Pearl River delta, the Yangtze River delta, the Bohai Rim region, and Midwest China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

