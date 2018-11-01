Contrasting China Oilfield Services (CHOLY) and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (SWSKF)

China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLY) and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (OTCMKTS:SWSKF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

China Oilfield Services pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Showa Shell Sekiyu KK does not pay a dividend. China Oilfield Services pays out 750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares China Oilfield Services and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Oilfield Services 0.05% 0.03% 0.01% Showa Shell Sekiyu KK N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Oilfield Services and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Oilfield Services $2.57 billion 0.66 $4.89 million $0.02 940.00 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK $15.91 billion 0.54 N/A N/A N/A

China Oilfield Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Showa Shell Sekiyu KK.

Volatility and Risk

China Oilfield Services has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Showa Shell Sekiyu KK has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Oilfield Services and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Oilfield Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Oilfield Services beats Showa Shell Sekiyu KK on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical and Surveying Services. The Drilling Services segment provides drilling, module rigs, land drilling rigs, and drilling rigs management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated and managed a total of 43 drilling rigs, including 32 jackup drilling rigs and 11 semi-submersible drilling rigs; 3 accommodation rigs; and 5 module rigs. The Well Services segment offers onshore and offshore well services, including logging, drilling and completion fluids, directional drilling, cementing, well completion and workover, stimulation, etc. The Marine Support Services segment owns and operates offshore vessels that provide services for offshore oil and gas fields exploration, development, construction, and production. This segment also offers anchor handling for various water level, towing of drilling rigs/engineering barges, oil lifting, offshore transportation, standby, firefighting, rescue, oil spill assisting, and other marine support services. It operates and manages approximately 130 vessels, including AHTS vessels, platform supply vessels, and oilfield standby vessels. The Geophysical and Surveying Services segment provides offshore seismic acquisition, offshore geo-surveying, seismic data processing and interpretation, and underwater engineering services. It owns five towing streamer seismic vessels, one professional source vessel professional source vessel, two undersea cable team, five integrated marine surveying vessels, and two support vessels. China Oilfield Services Limited also issues bonds. The company is based in Beijing, China. China Oilfield Services Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

About Showa Shell Sekiyu KK

Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K., an energy company, refines and sells oil products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oil Business and Energy Solution Business. The Oil Business segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and automotive lubricants for service stations; fuel for jets and vessels; and diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, LNG, industrial lubricants, etc. for industry applications, as well as propane gas for home use, auto gas for automobile use, and butane gas for industrial use. This segment is also involved in the production and sale of lubricants and greases; bitumen for road paving and as compounds for construction material products; and mixed xylene, benzene, and propylene, as well as refining and export of oil products primarily diesel. The Energy Solution Business segment manufactures and sells CIS solar panels and systems; produces and supplies electric power; and engages in wholesale and retail sale of electric power, as well as provides development, building, operating, and maintenance services for solar power plants. The company is also involved in the shipping operations; design and construction of oil-related industrial facilities and service stations; sale of automobile parts, and residential and office automation equipment; lease of equipment; operation of depots; city gas business; and insurance agency and shipping brokerage activities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 3,060 service stations in Japan. The company was formerly known as Rising Sun Petroleum Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. in 1948. Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

