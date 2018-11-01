Contrasting Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) & Education Management (EDMC)

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) and Education Management (OTCMKTS:EDMC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Education Management shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of Education Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Education Management has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and Education Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $201.61 million 8.19 $26.11 million $0.25 51.88 Education Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has higher revenue and earnings than Education Management.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and Education Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 14.37% 12.61% 7.75% Education Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and Education Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Education Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.07%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than Education Management.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats Education Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

About Education Management

Education Management Corporation provides post-secondary education in North America. It offers academic programs to students through campus-based and online instruction to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees, and various specialized non-degree diplomas in a range of disciplines comprising business, culinary, design, education, fashion, health sciences, information technology, legal, media arts, and psychology and behavioral sciences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

