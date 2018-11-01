Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Given $6.20 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NASDAQ:MCF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Contango Oil & Gas’ rating score has declined by 25% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.20 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Contango Oil & Gas an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of MCF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,877. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 million.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.