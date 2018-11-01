Container Store Group (TCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $224.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TCS stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCS shares. TheStreet raised Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Container Store Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

