Constellium NV (CSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research firms have commented on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,264. The firm has a market cap of $931.23 million, a PE ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.94. Constellium has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

