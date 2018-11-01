Conning Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 296,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 969,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 193,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.55 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.