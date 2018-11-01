Conning Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,770,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $190,701,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,908,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $637,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,358,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $537,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,678 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 52.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $332,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,170 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.34. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $642,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,409 shares of company stock worth $3,392,097. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

