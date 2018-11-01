Conning Inc. Acquires New Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 169.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 586.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $3,525,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,640,322.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,676 shares of company stock worth $8,594,500. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $128.87 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.95 million. Analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.