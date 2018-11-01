Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,268 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,884.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 909.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

