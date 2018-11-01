Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 605,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 150,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $78.05 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.2873 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

