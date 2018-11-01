Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,481,000 after purchasing an additional 68,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,790,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $662,804,000 after purchasing an additional 668,035 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,956,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,659,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,675,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,873,000 after purchasing an additional 258,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,579,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $218,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXO shares. TD Securities started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Concho Resources to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

NYSE CXO opened at $139.09 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $123.63 and a 1-year high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,752.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $1,473,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,750.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,320. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

