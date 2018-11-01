Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Sean Connolly acquired 14,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,646.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Marberger acquired 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 240,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

