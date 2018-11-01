Comparing TIX (TIXC) & Reading International (RDI)

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) and Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TIX alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TIX and Reading International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIX 0 0 0 0 N/A Reading International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Reading International has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.96%. Given Reading International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reading International is more favorable than TIX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Reading International shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of TIX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Reading International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TIX and Reading International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIX $17.40 million 0.29 -$4.68 million N/A N/A Reading International $279.73 million 1.20 $30.99 million $1.30 11.23

Reading International has higher revenue and earnings than TIX.

Volatility and Risk

TIX has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reading International has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TIX and Reading International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIX -42.25% -6.25% -5.64% Reading International 5.70% 6.76% 2.86%

Summary

Reading International beats TIX on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIX

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and sporting events. The company also provides reservations for discounted dinners at various restaurants surrounding the Las Vegas strip and downtown. As of February 21, 2017, it operated 10 discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee. The company was formerly known as Cinema Ride, Inc. and changed its name to Tix Corporation in March 2005. Tix Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Studio City, California.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc. engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas. This segment operates its cinema exhibition businesses under the Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and Rialto brands. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, rents, or licenses retail, commercial, and live theater assets. As of December 31, 2017, the company had interests in 58 cinemas comprising approximately 473 screens; fee interests in 3 live theaters; fee interest in 1 cinema in New York City; fee interests in 2 cinemas in Australia and 4 cinemas in New Zealand; fee interest in Union Square property; entertainment-themed centers; interest in 70.4 acres of vacant land; interest in 202 acres of vacant land; fee interest in 2 office buildings; and fee ownership of approximately 20.7 million square feet of developed and undeveloped real estate assets. Reading International, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.