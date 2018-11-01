Comparing T.A.T. Technologies (TATT) and Heico (HEI.A)

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) and Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares T.A.T. Technologies and Heico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T.A.T. Technologies -1.50% -1.56% -1.23% Heico 14.26% N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for T.A.T. Technologies and Heico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T.A.T. Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Heico 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T.A.T. Technologies and Heico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T.A.T. Technologies $106.53 million 0.58 $2.39 million N/A N/A Heico $1.52 billion 5.88 $185.99 million N/A N/A

Heico has higher revenue and earnings than T.A.T. Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of T.A.T. Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Heico shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of T.A.T. Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Heico shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

T.A.T. Technologies has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heico has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heico pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. T.A.T. Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Heico beats T.A.T. Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides MRO services for heat transfer components, as well as for manufacturing heat transfer solutions; and aviation components, such as power plants, landing gears, and other aircraft components. In addition, it engages in the operation of a repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, and the military; and the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries. It operates through two segments: Flight Support Group (FSG) and Electronic Technologies Group (ETG). The FSG segment consists of HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. and HEICO Flight Support Corp. and their collective subsidiaries. The FSG segment designs and manufactures jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. The ETG segment consists of HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. and its subsidiaries. The ETG segment designs and produces mission-critical subcomponents for various markets, which are utilized in larger systems, including targeting, tracking, identification, testing, communications, telecom and computer systems.

