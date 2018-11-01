Comparing Dana (DAN) & VALEO/S (VLEEY)

Dana (NYSE:DAN) and VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Dana has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VALEO/S has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dana and VALEO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 8 5 0 2.38 VALEO/S 0 4 1 0 2.20

Dana presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.71%. Given Dana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dana is more favorable than VALEO/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dana and VALEO/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $7.21 billion 0.31 $100.00 million $2.52 6.18 VALEO/S $20.97 billion 0.37 $1.00 billion $2.08 7.76

VALEO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Dana. Dana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VALEO/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of VALEO/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Dana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dana and VALEO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana 2.79% 34.30% 7.23% VALEO/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Dana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. VALEO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Dana pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VALEO/S pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dana has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Dana beats VALEO/S on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, modular and axle tube assemblies, rear drive and power transfer units, axle shafts, and EV gearboxes for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, wheel, track, winch planetary drives, industrial gear boxes, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls, as well as hydraulic valves, pumps, and motors for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also manufactures powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for the electric cars; products that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it develops and manufactures systems, modules, and components to ensure the optimal thermal energy management of vehicles and in-vehicle comfort for passengers. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers and the independent aftermarket; replacement parts and accessories for passenger cars and commercial vehicles; air conditioning systems for buses; cabin 3D image processing software; hydraulic actuators; and torque converters. Valeo SA was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

