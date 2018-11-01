Comparing Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and Hyatt Hotels (H)

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyatt Hotels has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Hyatt Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caesars Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Hyatt Hotels pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Caesars Entertainment and Hyatt Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment 1 2 7 0 2.60 Hyatt Hotels 0 10 7 0 2.41

Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.90%. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus target price of $82.77, suggesting a potential upside of 15.19%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Hyatt Hotels.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Hyatt Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment $4.85 billion 1.26 -$375.00 million ($3.37) -2.61 Hyatt Hotels $4.69 billion 1.71 $249.00 million $1.78 40.37

Hyatt Hotels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Caesars Entertainment. Caesars Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyatt Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Hyatt Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment 21.90% -4.71% -0.32% Hyatt Hotels 17.80% 4.99% 2.48%

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats Caesars Entertainment on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of March 7, 2018, it owned and operated 47 casinos. It also provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates various entertainment venues, including the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. In addition, the company operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, echale, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, World of Hyatt, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks. As of June 30, 2018, its portfolio consisted of approximately 750 properties in 55 countries. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel organizations; and a group of individual consumers. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a strategic development agreement with Tianfu Minyoun Hospitality for the expansion of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in China. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

