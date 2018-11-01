Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) Short Interest Update

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,081 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the September 28th total of 1,128,397 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,641,436 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $298,000.

Shares of XLC stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

