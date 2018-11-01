Commerzbank Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) a €37.50 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) received a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective from stock analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.04 ($40.75).

Shares of HLAG opened at €32.40 ($37.67) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd has a one year low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a one year high of €40.20 ($46.74).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

