Commercial Metals (CMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie set a $23.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 79.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 62.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMC traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 129,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.