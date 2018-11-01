Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Holdings Lifted by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $109.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Comerica from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.72.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

