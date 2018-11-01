Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Holdings Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,876 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 51,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,486,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

