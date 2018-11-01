Columbus Circle Investors Takes $4.11 Million Position in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth $64,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Twilio by 684.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after buying an additional 723,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 117.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after buying an additional 477,552 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Twilio by 122.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after buying an additional 369,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 2,308.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 361,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after buying an additional 346,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Twilio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 939 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $70,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,711,857. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -96.44 and a beta of 0.32. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

