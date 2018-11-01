Columbus Circle Investors Boosts Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,333 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Nike were worth $43,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nike by 17.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Nike by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 419,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Nike by 1.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 805,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Nike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 92,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Nike by 44.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, September 13th. HSBC set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

NKE stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

