Columbus Circle Investors Acquires New Stake in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Paul Ross sold 26,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $1,082,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,071 shares of company stock worth $87,892,372 over the last three months. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.06.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

