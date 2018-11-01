COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) versus Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Critical Comparison

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Wright Medical Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLLPLANT HOLDI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Wright Medical Group 0 1 12 0 2.92

Wright Medical Group has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.13%. Given Wright Medical Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wright Medical Group is more favorable than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

Profitability

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Wright Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLLPLANT HOLDI/S -552.97% -80.17% -41.81% Wright Medical Group -24.74% -1.94% -0.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Wright Medical Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLLPLANT HOLDI/S $480,000.00 38.48 -$6.02 million ($2.26) -2.39 Wright Medical Group $744.99 million 3.95 -$202.59 million ($0.22) -125.45

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wright Medical Group. Wright Medical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wright Medical Group beats COLLPLANT HOLDI/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries, as well as other ancillary products. The company primarily offers its products to orthopaedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. It markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States, as well as direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

