CoinFi (COFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.09 Million

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and FCoin. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $34,276.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00151528 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00254214 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.39 or 0.09950041 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,624,711 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

