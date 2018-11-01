Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $32,700.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,959.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,520 shares of company stock worth $578,676. 26.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

