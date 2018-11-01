Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Coherus Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $781.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.66.

In other news, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $32,700.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Healy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,520 shares of company stock worth $578,676 over the last ninety days. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Coherus Biosciences worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.