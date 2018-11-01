Cognex (CGNX) Approves Share Repurchase Program

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program, which permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares on Monday, October 29th. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $56.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. Cognex has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 2,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,200 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.