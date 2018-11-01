Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,421,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,928,000 after purchasing an additional 287,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,289,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,654,000 after purchasing an additional 285,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,026,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 56.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 171,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1,375.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 139,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 130,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 18,411 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,011,316.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert N. Beury, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $161,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,911 shares of company stock worth $1,744,801. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.79, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

