CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on November 13th

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3479 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $60.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,217,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $252,355,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.