Cloud (CLD) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded up 102.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Cloud has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cloud has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $336.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cloud alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00149704 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00243464 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $596.77 or 0.09434264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cloud Profile

Cloud was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloud’s official website is cloudwith.me

Buying and Selling Cloud

Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.