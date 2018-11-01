Clean Harbors (CLH) PT Lowered to $76.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,192. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.45 and a beta of 1.06. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $843.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.07 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Vergo sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $148,332.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $102,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,367,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,622,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,847,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 222,672 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 182,311 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.