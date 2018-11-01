Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) vs. JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (JSYN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) and JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (NASDAQ:JSYN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.3% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels 1 0 0 0 1.00 JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels -35.54% -25.19% -14.73% JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH N/A -17.60% -3.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels $341.60 million 1.32 -$79.23 million ($0.53) -4.17 JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clean Energy Fuels.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations; and sells and services natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG and LNG stations. In addition, the company provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets; transports and sells CNG and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; and procures and sells RNG. Further, it sells tradable credits comprising RNG and conventional natural gas as a vehicle fuel, such as Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and helps customers in acquiring and financing natural gas vehicles, as well as obtaining federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. The company serves heavy-duty trucking, airport, refuse, and public transit markets; and industrial and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2017 it served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 46,000 natural gas vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 530 natural gas fueling stations in 42 states in the United States and in 4 provinces in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

