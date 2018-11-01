Claren Energy (CEN) Trading Down 33.3%

Claren Energy Corp (CVE:CEN) shares traded down 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 461,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 79,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Claren Energy Company Profile (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of petroleum and natural gas properties. The company has 51.49% interests in two onshore petroleum exploration licenses, including PEL 112 and PEL 444 located on the western flank of the Cooper Eromanga Basin in the State of South Australia, Australia.

