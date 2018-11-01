Civeo (CVEO) PT Set at $4.00 by Craig Hallum

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) has been given a $4.00 target price by analysts at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civeo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Civeo alerts:

CVEO stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $455.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 4.18.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Civeo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,348,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,760,000 after acquiring an additional 888,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Civeo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,809,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 630,305 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Civeo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,177,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Civeo by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,674,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 742,190 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP grew its holdings in Civeo by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 703,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 293,487 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.