City Pub Group (CPC) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

City Pub Group (LON:CPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of City Pub Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of LON CPC opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.62) on Thursday. City Pub Group has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.40).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

