Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Shares of CTXR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 20,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,865. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citius Pharmaceuticals news, insider Myron Z. Holubiak acquired 784,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $1,003,921.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido product, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

