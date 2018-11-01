Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 75,628.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 20.9% in the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 23.4% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 232,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.46 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.91.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

