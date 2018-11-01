Citigroup Cuts Synchrony Financial (SYF) Price Target to $32.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,053. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,783,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,772,000 after buying an additional 6,646,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,289,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,490,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 85.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,960,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,457,000 after purchasing an additional 906,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 170.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,401,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 883,517 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

