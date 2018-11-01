Citigroup Cuts Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Price Target to $72.00

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 140,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $85.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $171,944.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,421.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,047 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.7% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter worth $730,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 42,908.9% in the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,376,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter worth $430,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

