Citigroup Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €28.60 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €28.60 ($33.26) price objective by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.97 ($37.17).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A opened at €26.86 ($31.23) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a one year high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.