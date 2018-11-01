Citadel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $984.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Citadel has a market cap of $280,291.00 and approximately $984.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,782,337 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.