Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.
Shares of CRUS stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.25. 1,513,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,481. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.41.
In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $187,653.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. grace capital bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
