Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.25. 1,513,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,481. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $254.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $187,653.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. grace capital bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

